ATC arrests 12 Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in India | Live Updates

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 17, 2019 6:55 IST
Breaking News on December 17
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 17, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

  • Dec 17, 2019 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Portuguese PM to pay two-day visit to India

    Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa will be visiting India for two days from December 19-20, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

    "Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa will be visiting India on a working visit from 19-20 December on an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the second meeting of the Organising Committee on the celebrations for the 150th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 19 December 2019. The Organising Committee meeting would be presided over by the President of India."

  • Dec 17, 2019 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Palghar ATC arrest 12 Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in India

    Palghar Anti Terrorism Cell (ATC) arrested 12 Bangladeshi nationals including 9 women from Boisar who were staying illegally in India without any valid documents. Further probe underway.

