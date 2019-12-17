ATC arrests 12 Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in India | Live Updates

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa will be visiting India for two days from December 19-20, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

"Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa will be visiting India on a working visit from 19-20 December on an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the second meeting of the Organising Committee on the celebrations for the 150th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 19 December 2019. The Organising Committee meeting would be presided over by the President of India."