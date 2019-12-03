Man arrested for raping 70-year-old woman in Sonbhadra, UP | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 03, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Blast reported in National Monument park in the Indonesian capital Jakarta says the police, reports AFP news agency. Several injured. More to follow
A 4-year-old girl, who was sleeping with her parents under a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow and later went missing, was found dead in an abandoned building. Mhow police station in-charge says, "FIR registered, investigation on. We suspect rape but it'll be clear only in the postmortem.
A man has been arrested for raping a 70-year-old woman in Anpara police station limits on 1st December. Circle Officer says, "The FIR was registered as soon as we got the information. The accused, Ram Kishan, has been arrested. The woman is under treatment."
A 19-year-old man was attacked with knife in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area over a petty issue, police said on Monday. Three accused, all of them juvenile, have been apprehended, they said.
According to police, around 9 pm on Saturday, one Aman, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, and his friend were assaulted by the three juveniles.
The Congress-led Punjab government will start distributing free smartphones to the youth in the state, one of the key poll promises of the ruling party, from January 26. Mobile phones would be distributed among girl students in class 11 and 12 of government schools in Punjab who do not own a smartphone.
"This 26th Jan, when we celebrate Republic Day, we will start the 1st Phase of the smartphone distribution. 1st batch of 1.6 lakh smartphones will be given to girl students of Class 11 & 12. Hoping that these phones will help them in their studies & make them more tech-savvy," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted on Monday.
Three passengers, including a couple, suffered heart attack while another woman died on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Jeddah to Islamabad.
The PIA's PK-742 flight, which had around 225 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport on Sunday after three passengers complained of severe chest pain, Pakistan Today said in a report.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in Jharkhand on Tuesday. His first rally is scheduled at Birsa College in Khunti district at 11 am, while the second one is at 1 pm at Steel Maidan in Jamshedpur, BJP spokesperson Shiv Pujan Pathak said on Monday.
