The Biden administration on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a Paraguayan tobacco company for allegedly enriching the country's controversial former president, a cigarette tycoon sanctioned last year by the White House for corruption. The U. S. Treasury Department said it was targeting cigarette producer Tabacalera del Este over its links to Horacio Cartes, one of the Paraguay's richest men who served as president from 2013 to 2018 and still wields significant political power in the country. Paraguay's current president, Santiago Peña, is a political protégé of Cartes who also hails from the dominant conservative Colorado party.