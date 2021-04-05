Breaking News Live, Latest Updates April 5

Monday, April 05, 2021
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 05, 2021 6:28 IST
Latest India News

  Apr 05, 2021 6:33 AM (IST)

    65-70 students test positive at Rajasthan's IIT Jodhpur

    65-70 students have tested positive so far at Rajasthan's IIT Jodhpur. Of which 55-60 active cases. No serious case. Block G3 on campus declared a micro-containment zone. Most of the positive students travelled from Chandigarh, Gujarat, and Jaipur. 

  Apr 05, 2021 6:28 AM (IST)

    7.5 cr doses administered in India, over 6.5 cr doses sent to other nations: Harsh Vardhan

    Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "From single lab to test COVID-19 to over 2,000 labs across the country now, India has come a long way. We exported hydroxychloroquine to over 150 nations. While 7.5 cr doses been administered in India, over 6.5 cr doses sent to other countries."

