Breaking News April 23 | LIVE

Friday, April 23, 2021
     
Live now

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 23, 2021 9:02 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

  • Apr 23, 2021 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    25 sickest patients die at Gangaram hospital due to oxygen shortage: Sources

    25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hours in Delhi's Gangaram Hospital. Another 60 critical patients are in peril due to lack of oxygen, Director-Medical informed that oxygen can only last for another 2 hours and also sent an SOS to the Delhi Government.

  • Apr 23, 2021 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Karnataka govt allots Rs 400 crore for procuring 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

    Karnataka govt allots 400 crores for covid 19 vaccine doses

     

  • Apr 23, 2021 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Free vaccine for people above 18: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

    Free vaccine for people above 18: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

