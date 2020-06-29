Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

Image Source : AP FILE IMAGE

Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown in the state till July 31 in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state. The concerned District Collector and Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the state may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and movement of persons to control COVID-19, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government said.

Essential services will continue to remain open during the lockdown. Shops can also open with the odd-even formula. Private cars, taxis for essential services have been permitted. Offices can function with limited staff and social distancing norms in place.

Earlier today, the Maharashtra chief minister launched a convalescent plasma therapy-cum-trial project for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients. Also called passive antibody therapy, the convalescent plasma therapy seeks to obtain plasma from the blood of people who have recovered from the infection to inject into patients undergoing treatment.

