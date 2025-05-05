Home Ministry tells states to conduct civil defence mock drills on May 7 amid India-Pakistan tensions The Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed several states to conduct civil defence mock drills on May 7, focusing on preparedness for hostile attacks. Key activities will include testing air raid sirens, training civilians and students, implementing blackout measures, and so on.

New Delhi:

Amid ongoing heightened tensions with Pakistan, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed several states to carry out comprehensive civil defence mock drills on May 7, Wednesday, to test preparedness and enhance public awareness in the event of a hostile attack, government sources said on Monday.

The drills will focus on a range of critical preparedness measures. These include the operationalisation of air raid warning sirens and the training of civilians, including students, in essential civil defence techniques. The aim is to equip them with the knowledge to protect themselves in emergency scenarios such as aerial strikes or other hostile incidents.

The exercise will also involve the implementation of crash blackout measures, simulating a power-outage scenario to reduce visibility during potential air raids. Authorities have been instructed to ensure early camouflaging of vital installations and strategic infrastructure as part of the preparedness effort. Additionally, the drills will include the updating and rehearsal of evacuation plans to ensure a swift and orderly response in the event of an emergency.

The MHA has emphasised the importance of coordinated participation from local authorities, educational institutions, and civil defence personnel to ensure the effectiveness of the nationwide drill. The directive comes amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that left 25 tourists and one local Kashmiri dead on April 22.