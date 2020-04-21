Fire breaks out at hotel, converted into quarantine centre, in Mumbai's Nagpada; patients being rescued

Representatonal Image

A fire has broken out at a hotel in Mumbai's Nagpada. The hotel was being used as a quarantine centre for coronavirus patients, news agency PTI reported quoting a civic official. No casualties have been reported so far. Other details including cause of the fire is being ascertained by the authorities.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has informed that the fire is under Level-II category. The incident took place at Rippon Hotel on Bellasis Road in Nagpada. "Fire has been confined in the hotel's lodging room which was being used as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients. Most of the patients have been rescued, search operation is underway, news agency ANI quoted the Mumbai Fire Brigade as saying. Meanwhile, fire fighting is on.

In a recent update released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 12 new cases of the coronavirus along with one death were reported from Dharavi. With this, the total number of cases in the area have gone up to 179, including 12 deaths.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage