Massive fire in Delhi factory leaves 43 dead: Latest Updates

A massive fire broke out early morning in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area on Sunday in which at least 43 people have died so far. Rescue and fire department officials have so far rescued around 50 people. Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital.

10: 54 am: LNJP hospital confirmed to India TV that smoke inhalation was the primary cause of death. ​

10: 34 am: A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived at the incident spot.

10: 18 am: Death toll rose to 43 , News agency ANI reported.

10: 12 am: The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

"My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy".

10:05 am: ​Bharatiya Janata Party national working president JP Nadda has expressed anguish at the loss of lives in the Delhi fire tragedy at Anaj Mandi. He said, "My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked @BJP4delhi karykartas to provide all possible assistance to those affected."

10:00 am: Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal says deaths in Anaj Mandi fire tragic, firemen doing their best

"V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals," tweets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as death toll in Anaj Mandi fire rises to 35.

9:50 am: The death toll rose to 32 with and then to 35. The police sources said that the number of casualties could further rise

9:40 am: The death toll started rising: The death toll rose to 10 as per initial reports.

9:30 am: As per initial reports, 50 people were rescued and taken to LNJP hospital

5:30 am-9:30 am: Rescue operation went on for four hours in which over 30 fire brigades were put to service.

5: 30 am: Since the distance between the spot of fire and the fire station is hardly 1.5 km, the 3 fire brigades reach the spot in less than 10 minutes.

5: 22 am: Firestation Cannaught Place received a call from the the Anaj Mandi road where the fire had broken out. Immediately 3 firebrigades were dispatched.