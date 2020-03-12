Thursday, March 12, 2020
     
First death in India due to Coronavirus; Karnataka man who died had Covid-19

India has reported first death due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country. The 76-year-old elderly in Karnataka's Kalaburagi who died recently has been confirmed positive for coronavirus.

New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2020 23:00 IST
File Image

India has registered first death due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country. The 76-year-old elderly in Karnataka's Kalaburagi who died recently has been confirmed positive for coronavirus. The virus has claimed over 4,000 lives across the world so far. The Telangana government has also been informed as the victim had also gone to a hospital there.

Karnataka Health Department's statement

A 76-yr-old man from Kalaburagi who passed away and was a suspected COVID-19 patient has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing, isolation and other measures being taken. Telangana Govt. has also been informed as he went to a hospital there.

Coronavirus cases in Karnataka

A fifth coronavirus case was reported from Karnataka on Thursday after a 26-year-old man who returned from Greece tested positive for coronavirus. The patient is kept in isolation at a hospital and his condition is stable. The education department in Karnataka also declared summer holidays for students from kindergarten to class six and study leave for higher classes in the city as a precautionary measure. 

