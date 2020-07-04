Image Source : INDIA TV Total Lockdown in Bengaluru from 8pm tonight till Monday morning

Complete lockdown to be imposed from 8 pm today till 5 am on Monday in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, as per instructions by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in view of coronavirus situation, announces BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar. Sale of essential items will be allowed during the lockdown, including meat shops. Police action will be taken against people found roaming outside unnecessarily.

Meanwhile, after rising number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the state COVID Task Force decided to set up booth-level task force committees across the state, including 8,800 in Bengaluru for monitoring and surveillance.

