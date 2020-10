Image Source : FILE PHOTO Low intensity earthquake hits Bhutan's capital Thimphu

A low-intensity earthquake hit Bhutan's capital Thimphu on Friday night. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at 09:24 pm, 82 km South-Southwest of Thimphu.

NCS also said that the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.7 on the Richter scale.

So far, no casualty or damage to property reported from the area.

