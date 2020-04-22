Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

Amarnath Yatra has been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. The decision was taken at the 38th Board Meeting presided over by Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, Chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB). He observed that there are 77 Red Zones identified in the Kashmir valley from where the Yatra routes pass. "Due to the pandemic, the establishment of Langars, Medical facility, Camp establishment, Material mobilization, Snow clearance, etc are not possible," an official release read.

He further emphasized that though the Government of India extended the nationwide lockdown till 3rd May, it is highly unpredictable to know which direction will it take beyond. The safety of the Yatris is our prime importance, he maintained.

In a unanimous decision, the board said it wouldn't be prudent to organize the Amarnath Yatra in view of the pandemic situation prevailing in the world.

"It was also decided by the Board that the Pratham Pooja and Sampann Pooja will be done with traditional fervour. It was also decided that Board would explore the possibility of telecasting the Pooja and darshan of Shivlinga online and through other media for millions of devotees worldwide," it further added. The Board members expressed that not organizing of Amarnathji Yatra should also set an example for all during the prevailing circumstances of pandemic to avoid such congregations.

The meeting was attended by D.C. Raina; Prof. Anita Billawaria; Dr. Sudershan Kumar; Dr. C.M. Seth and Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri. Bipul Pathak, Chief Executive Officer; Anup Kumar Soni, Additional Chief Executive Officer. Other senior officers of the Shrine Board also attended the meeting. Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaja and Dr Devi Prasad Shetty attended the meeting through video conferencing.

