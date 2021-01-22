Brazil President Bolsonaro thanks PM Modi for corona vaccines. Shares image of this Indian god

Image Source : AP Vials of COVID-19 vaccine are seen before they are packed in India.

In what could be said as a proud moment for India, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for exporting coronavirus vaccines to Brazil. Taking to Twitter, Bolsonaro thanked PM Modi for vaccines.

In his message, he wrote, "Namaskar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad!..."

Jair Bolsonaro also shared a photo of Lord Hanuman, which seems to be exporting India made vaccines to Brazil.

Two flights, each carrying two million doses of Covishield vaccine, departed from the Mumbai airport for Brazil and Morocco on Friday.

India is one of the world's biggest drugmakers, and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring coronavirus vaccines.

"The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) carrying 2 million doses to Brazil via Emirates Sky Cargo and 2 million doses to Morocco on Royal Air Maroc," said a press release by CSMIA.

As of January 22, CSMIA has facilitated movement of over 14.17 million doses of the Covishield vaccine across various international and domestic destinations, it mentioned.

Since Wednesday, India has been sending COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles.

India has already rolled out a massive coronavirus immunisation drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to frontline health workers across the country.

While Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute, Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech.

