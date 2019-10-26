Saturday, October 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Bovine smuggler detained under Public Safety Act in Jammu

Bovine smuggler detained under Public Safety Act in Jammu

Faryad Ali,  a bovine smuggler was detained under the Public Safety Act. A resident of Rangoora byepass, was wanted in four FIRs registered against him under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act between 2008 and 2019.

PTI PTI
Jammu Published on: October 26, 2019 13:16 IST
Bovine smuggler detained under PSA in Jammu  

Bovine smuggler detained under PSA in Jammu

 

A bovine smuggler was detained under the Public Safety Act here, police said on Saturday.

Faryad Ali, a resident of Rangoora byepass, was wanted in four FIRs registered against him under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act between 2008 and 2019 at various police stations in Kathua district, a police spokesman said.

He said Ali was recently arrested by a special team of the Kathua police after evading arrest for the past 11 years.

"He was booked under the PSA by the order of Kathua district magistrate. His detention will surely put a check on bovine smuggling in the area," the spokesman said, adding that he was sent to the Central Jail, Jammu.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

ALSO READ | GST fraud worth Rs 138 crore unearthed in Odisha, 4 arrested

ALSO READ | Veterinarian arrested for duping youth by offering jobs in J&K Bank

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryExecutive Engineer arrested by vigilance in Odisha Next Story16,000 cameras in Bengaluru for women's safety soon  