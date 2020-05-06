Cops probe Bois Locker Room connection in teenager's suicide

Image Source : FILE Bois Locker Room Case: Class 12 boy in connection with Instagram group chat commits suicide in Gurugram

A class 12 student allegedly committed suicide in Gurugram's upscale residential condominium in DLF phase 5 area on Tuesday night. The deceased, a resident of Gurugram, jumped from the balcony of his building at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The local police are investigating his alleged involvement in the Bois Locker Room Instagram account.

"We have seized his mobile phone and sent to the forensic lab for analysis. We have also involved cyber crime cell to investigate his social media accounts and nature of chatting he does, to understand his character and the possible reason for taking the extreme step," said Deepak Kumar, SHO of Sector 53 police station.

The police official ruled out any foul play during the preliminary investigation. The deceased has not left any suicide note.

Further action will be taken only after detailed reports of his mobile analysis is received. As of now, legal proceedings under CrPC 174 have been initiated.

ALSO READ | Bois Locker Room case: Instagram remove objectionable content

ALSO READ | Bois Locker Room: 1 student detained, 22 others identified in connection with Instagram group row

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage