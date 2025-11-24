Blue drum murder case: Accused Muskan gives birth to baby girl at Meerut medical college The hospital administration maintained that Muskan's condition remained stable throughout the day and her health was continuously monitored. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, security was heightened around the hospital's main entrance and ward.

Meerut:

Muskan, who is currently lodged in Meerut jail on charges related to the brutal murder of her husband, on Monday evening gave birth to a baby girl at the local Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College Hospital.

Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma, cited by PTI, said that Muskan was taken to the medical college around 11:30 pm on Sunday after her labour pains intensified.

The delivery was successful, with doctors opting for a normal birth. Dr Shakun Singh, head of the Obstetrics Department, reported that the newborn weighed 2.4 kilogrammes. According to jail officials, both the mother and the baby are currently healthy.

The hospital administration maintained that Muskan's condition remained stable throughout the day and her health was continuously monitored. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, security was heightened around the hospital's main entrance and ward.

While Muskan's family members were notified of the birth, the Senior Jail Superintendent noted that no one from her family visited the hospital.

Details of gruesome Meerut murder case

Muskan and her alleged partner, Sahil Shukla, were arrested on March 18 in connection with the murder of Saurabh Rajput. The crime took place on the night of March 4 at the couple's home in Meerut’s Indiranagar.

Police claim that the two accused allegedly drugged Saurabh before stabbing him to death. The investigation into the sensational case suggests that Muskan had been planning the murder since as far back as November 2023.

Muskan and Shukla are accused of dismembering Saurabh's body, including severing his head and hands, and subsequently hiding the body parts in a blue drum filled with cement. The accused were arrested shortly after they had travelled to Himachal Pradesh following the incident. Police sources also mentioned that the initial plan involved packing the body into a suitcase to dispose of it, as a piece of bone was reportedly found in a suitcase.