Friday, August 20, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Blinken, Jaishankar discuss situation in Afghanistan, agree to continue coordination

Blinken, Jaishankar discuss situation in Afghanistan, agree to continue coordination

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday.

PTI PTI
Washington Published on: August 20, 2021 9:06 IST
s jaishnkar antony blinken
Image Source : TWITTER/@DRSJAISHANKAR

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday over the chaotic situation in Afghanistan. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday. Their sudden victory, which comes as the US withdraws from the country following a 20-year-war, has sparked chaos at Kabul's airport, from where America and allied nations are trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies.

"Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar discussed Afghanistan and agreed to continued coordination," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.

Also Read: No double standards, terrorists are terrorists: Jaishankar's 8-point action plan at UNSC

Also Read: We must all ensure Afghanistan cannot ever, ever again be a base for terrorism: US in UNSC

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X