Blackouts, evacuation, special patrol units: Check city-wise preparations for mock drill tomorrow After the directions from the Centre, states and Union Territories are preparing for a civil defence security drill on Wednesday. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs notification, this drill will be held across 244 Civil Defence districts.

New Delhi:

Ahead of the civil defence mock drill on Wednesday, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Tuesday held a meeting to review the preparations. Several high-ranking officials, including DG Civil Defence and DG NDRF, attended the meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs. Day and night patrolling has been increased in some cities, while special patrol units have been set up in other cities as part of the preparedness for the exercise on Wednesday. In this article, take a look at how different cities are getting ready for the mock drill.

Special patrol units set up in Delhi

Preparations for conducting mock drills in Delhi are underway, the city government's Home Minister Ashish Sood said on Tuesday. Police have increased day and night patrolling across different areas in the city with a special focus on tourist and market places.

Special patrol units have been mobilised to cover key areas, including Connaught Place, India Gate, Janpath, Yashwant Palace, Gole Market and other vital installations.

"Preparations are going on. We will seek more information and preparations will be made in that regard," he told reporters.

Mock drill preparations underway in Mumbai

In response to the directives from the Home Ministry, Maharashtra will conduct mock drills in the coastal areas, said Director of Maharashtra Civil Defence Prabhat Kumar. He said that all the agencies under the collector will take part in the mock drills.

"Till 2010, the main objective of the civil defence was to recruit volunteers during wartime, but after 2010, disaster management was also included... Tomorrow, we will do mock drills in the coastal areas. All the agencies under the collector will take part. We will assess the things and then will take action as to what we need to improve," Prabhat Kumar told ANI.

The measures to be undertaken include the operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, etc, on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

The measures also include the provision of crash blackout measures, provision for early camouflaging of vital installations and updating of the evacuation plan and its rehearsal.



Lucknow prepares for mock drill

The Civil Defence in Lucknow rehearsed mock drill exercises in the police lines area amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured many.

The police and local administration were also part of the rehearsal mock drills, which are scheduled to be carried out tomorrow as per the instructions of the Union Home Ministry.

Mock drill preparations begin in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahoo chaired a review meeting on Civil Defence preparedness at the Home Department in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, following directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The preparedness steps include the provision of crash blackout measures, early camouflaging of vital installations, and updating and rehearsing evacuation plans.

Mock drill preparations underway in 20 districts across Punjab

Ahead of national mock drills scheduled for May 7, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema confirmed that exercises will be held across 20 districts in the state.

The drills will involve teams from the Civil Defence, Punjab Police, and the Home Ministry, aimed at ensuring preparedness for any emergency situations.

Speaking on the preparations, Cheema said, "Mock drills will be conducted in 20 districts of the state. Teams of Civil Defence, Punjab Police, along with the Home Ministry will conduct mock drills tomorrow. We have to protect our 500km border and citizens."

The relations between India and Pakistan witnessed rising tension following the attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue the perpetrators and conspirators of the attack to the "ends of the Earth" to inflict punishment on them "beyond their imagination".