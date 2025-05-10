Blackout enforced in Jammu, Pathankot, Moga, among other places as Pakistan violates ceasefire Pakistan violated the ceasefire yet again after reaching an understanding of stopping firing and military action with India. Pakistani Drones were sighted at several places in India as India enforced blackouts at key places.

New Delhi:

As Pakistan violated the ceasefire yet again, hours after reaching an understanding with India, blackouts have been enforced at several places in India and near the Pakistan border. Blackouts have been enforced in Jammu, Pathankot, and Moga, among other places as Pakistan violates the ceasefire. The move comes amid heightened security concerns after reports of suspicious aerial activity, including sightings of Pakistani drones near the border regions.

Authorities have activated air attack alert sirens in affected areas and instructed residents to remain indoors as the civilians get concerned yet again due to Pakistan's latest move.

Officials have stated that the Border Security Force (BSF) has been given a free hand at the border to respond, and any retaliation will be appropriate and proportionate to the threat. The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates are expected as the security response unfolds.

Places where Blackout has been enforced after Pakistan's recent move:

1 - Moga

2 - Jammu

3 - Pathankot

4 - Hanumangarh

5 - Barmer

6 - Gurdaspur

7 - Kutch

Pakistan violated the ceasefire hours after reaching an understanding with India. Just hours before, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--effective from 1700 hours IST.

Misri also noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

Addressing the press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time."

He added, "Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."