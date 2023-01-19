'BJP's yatra was stopped in 90s'- Union Minister Jitendra Singh slams Congress as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters J&K

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jitendra Singh slams Congress

Bharat Jodo Yatra: The political temperature in Jammu and Kashmir soared with the entry of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in the UT on Thursday, even though the region has been experiencing shivering weather. Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its last leg and it is slated to conclude in Srinagar on January 30.

Participants, including Rahul Gandhi seen holding fire torches in Lakhanpur- the entrance of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening.

BJP takes a dig at Congress

Udhampur MP and Union Minister Jitendra Singh slammed Congress recalling how the grand old party government stopped BJP's yatras during the 1990s.

"We had seen that era when bloodshed was going on in the name of J&K and terrorism was at its peak in the 1990s. BJP took out a yatra at that time. It was this party and its leaders who opposed it then. They had attempted to stop it," Singh said

He added, In 2011, when Tiranga Yatra was taken out, 3 of our senior leaders - Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ananth Kumar were arrested at the airport in Jammu and sent to Pathankot.

How can we forget that? he recalled.

"Now, when PM Modi did whatever they couldn't - abrogation of Art 370, J&K becoming a part of the mainstream- they are expressing their love. Rhe reality is that their politics thrived from separatism. Wherever Bharat Jodo Yatra passed from, 'Congress Todo' occurred there," Singh said.

