Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP to hold 2-day national executive meeting in Hyderabad from July 2

Highlights BJP will hold a 2-day national executive meeting in Hyderabad from July 2.

It is the key decision-making body of the BJP which comprises party leaders.

All top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a 2-day national executive meeting in Hyderabad from July 2, sources in the party said on Wednesday. It is the key decision-making body of the BJP which comprises party leaders from across the country.

All top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will attend the meeting.

As the BJP is working to emerge as the main challenger to the TRS in Telangana, the party is holding its key body meet in Hyderabad, the sources said.

In May, the top guns of the BJP (Modi, Shah and Nadda) visited Telangana, while the party also sent former Telangana state unit chief, K Laxman, to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

The assembly polls in Telangana are scheduled for 2023.

Latest India News