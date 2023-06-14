BJP's struggles in Panchayat Election Campaign in West Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). BJP's Struggles in the Panchayat Election Campaign in West Bengal

West Bengal panchayat election 2023 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), known for its robust election campaigns, finds itself facing challenges in the upcoming Panchayat elections in West Bengal. Despite making significant gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly elections, the party seems to be lacking momentum in its campaign efforts. A major contributing factor to this setback is the internal feud within the party, which is causing significant harm to its prospects. In this article, we will delve into the reasons behind the BJP's difficulties and explore the impact of internal divisions on the party's election campaign.

The Internal Feud

Leadership Vacuum

Failure to Capitalize on Past Gains

Impact on Election Campaign:

: The BJP's internal feud in West Bengal has been an ongoing issue that has hampered the party's unity and coordination. Various factions within the party have conflicting interests and ambitions, leading to a lack of a cohesive strategy for the Panchayat elections. Infighting, power struggles, and differences in ideologies have prevented the party from presenting a united front and effectively mobilizing its resources. The present BJP state president Dr. Shukanto Majumdar unable to mobilize the grassroot party workers to take on TMC. Though he has lead the protests against the Mamata government during the aftermath of Sibpur and Rishra violence. But the synergy with the Local leaders and party MLA seems lost.: Another crucial aspect contributing to the BJP's struggles is the absence of strong and influential local leadership in West Bengal. The party heavily relied on national-level leaders during the previous elections, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. However, the lack of prominent local leaders who have a deep understanding of the state's dynamics and can connect with the grassroots has hindered the BJP's campaign efforts. This void has allowed the rival parties to exploit the situation and gain an advantage. The leaders like Shubendu Adhikari who joined BJP leaving TMC just before the assembly election in 2021, couldn't make the impact required to match the Mamta Banerjee's charisma in the state.: While the BJP witnessed a significant surge in popularity in West Bengal in recent years, particularly during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly elections, the party has struggled to maintain that momentum. It failed to effectively convert its electoral gains into a sustained grassroots presence, leading to difficulties in mobilizing voters and establishing a robust campaign infrastructure at the Panchayat level. This missed opportunity has given the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) an upper hand in the election preparations.The internal feud within the BJP has had a detrimental impact on its election campaign for the Panchayat elections. The lack of unity and coordination among party members has resulted in a fragmented approach, with different factions pursuing their own agendas. This disarray has weakened the party's ability to strategize, allocate resources, and effectively communicate its message to voters. As a result, the BJP is struggling to build strong local networks, connect with the electorate, and counter the TMC's well-entrenched machinery.

The BJP's lackluster election campaign for the upcoming Panchayat elections in West Bengal can be attributed to the internal feud plaguing the party. The absence of a united front, the dearth of influential local leaders, and the failure to capitalize on past gains have collectively weakened the party's position. To regain its footing in the state, the BJP must resolve its internal conflicts, strengthen its local leadership, and focus on building a sustained grassroots presence. Only then can it hope to effectively compete in future electoral battles and make significant inroads in West Bengal's political landscape.

