'BJP, RSS want centralisation of power; Congress stands for decentralisation': Rahul Gandhi in Kochi Speaking at a public rally at Ernakulam in Kerala's Kochi, Gandhi alleged that the BJP wants a few corporates to thrive in India. He even alleged that the NDA, led by the BJP, does not want to give any financial powers to panchayats in India, as it wants all the powers to be "vested in Delhi".

Kochi:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) only focus on centralisation of power, while claimed that his party stands for its decentralisation. The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha also alleged that the saffron party aims to suppress the voice of the people in the country.

However, he asserted that people of Kerala cannot be suppressed. Speaking at a public rally at Ernakulam in Kerala's Kochi, Gandhi alleged that the BJP wants a few corporates to thrive in India. Though he didn't name anyone, Gandhi claimed that these corporates seek to control India's national assets.

"If you look slightly deeply at the difference between the BJP, the RSS and the Congress party, you will see that they stand for centralisation of power, and we stand for decentralisation of power. They want compliance from the people of India. They do not want to hear the voice of the people of India," the former Congress president said.

'BJP not giving financial powers to panchayats'

Gandhi even alleged that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, does not want to give any financial powers to panchayats in India, as it wants all the powers to be "vested in Delhi". He also said that the United Democratic Front (UDF), an alliance led by Congress, should focus on solving unemployment issues and be accessible to people.

It should be mentioned here that assembly elections in Kerala will take place this year, along with those in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.

"All over the country, we see people who believe something but don't have the courage to say it... But great nations are not built in silence... Great nations, great people are built when they express their views and opinions, and fight for them," he said.

"Embedded in the culture of silence is also the idea of greed that it does not matter what is happening as long as I am getting what I need. I don't need to say anything. I can watch people being humiliated, people being murdered, people being killed. As long as I'm okay, everything is okay. That culture of greed," he added.

ALSO READ - Kerala: Rahul Mamkootathil, expelled Congress MLA, denied bail in sexual assault case