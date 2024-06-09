BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu faces traffic, runs to reach PM Modi's residence | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu runs to PM Narendra Modi's residence

New Delhi: In a swift display of determination, BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday morning, who did not want to be late in reaching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence for the NDA meeting, ditched his car due to heavy traffic and started running on the of Delhi to reach his destination.

The video of him running has gone viral on social media. In the video it can be seen that he got out of his vehicle and started running on the road along with his security personnel. In his pink turban and formal white clothes, he is seen rushing into the premises without his car.

Watch video here:

Bittu likely to be part of Modi 3.0 cabinet

Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, had lost the Lok Sabha election from Ludhiana to the Congress's Amrinder Singh Raja Warring by a huge margin. The Punjab BJP leader, however, will be in the Modi 3.0 cabinet as the BJP continues its bid to deepen its footprint in Punjab, as per the news agency PTI report.

While taking its ministerial picks, the BJP will have to factor in its shock losses in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra to recover its ground.

BJP MPs Jitin Prasada from Uttar Pradesh and Raksha Khadse from Maharashtra are also expected to be part of the new government. Khadse confirmed to the media that she has received a call to be part of the government.

BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh, S P S Baghel, Annapurna Devi, Virendra Kumar, Pankaj Chaudhary, Shobha Karandlaje, Krishna Pal Gurjar and L Murugan, all outgoing ministers, will also be taking oath, sources said.

BJP's G Kishan Reddy, Sukanta Majumdar, Rao Inderjit Singh, Nityanand Rai and Bhagirath Choudhary are also tipped to be part of the new government.

