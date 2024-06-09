Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK From 'matka kulfi' to 'ghewar': Here's food menu for NDA MPs at JP Nadda's dinner party today.

An elaborate food menu, with an assortment of scrumptious dishes that will help the leaders to beat the scorching heat, await the newly-elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs at the dinner to be hosted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda after the swearing-in of the union council of ministers today (June 9).

Here is list of food items to be served:

The menu for the dinner has some items specially relished in summer including juices and shakes, stuffed litchi, matka kulfi, mango cream and raita. The dinner will also have jodhpuri sabzi, dal, dum biryani and five types of bread. There will be a Punjabi food counter. For those relishing millets, there will be bajra khichdi.

Varieties of juice, shake and raita to be served

There will be five types of juices and shakes and three types of raita. Leaders with a sweet tooth will have ample to savour as there will be eight types of desserts, white rasmalai and four varieties of ghewar. There will be tea and coffee as well.

Modi cabinet oath ceremony

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and the union council of ministers will take oath of office in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening at 7:15 pm. Earlier in the day, MPs likely to be included in the new Council of Ministers, attended high tea at the Prime Minister's residence. They also attended a meeting with the Prime Minister.

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi today, interacted with Parliament members who are likely to be inducted into his Cabinet and Council of Ministers. PM-designate hosted a customary high tea at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital before the grand ceremony.

