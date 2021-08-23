BJP not averse to caste census: Sushil Kumar Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sushil Kumar Modi says that the BJP was never against caste-based census

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi has said that the saffron party is not averse to the caste-based census. Modi, the former Deputy CM of Bihar, said that the delegation from Bihar that will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will have a BJP representative.

"BJP was never against caste-based census, we have also been part of resolutions passed in the legislative assembly and council in its support. The delegation that will meet PM Modi also includes a BJP representative," he tweeted.

A delegation of leaders from 10 political parties led by JDU president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to meet PM Modi today to demand a caste-based census. The delegation also includes Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav.

Nitish Kumar's JD(U), RJD and other political parties from Bihar are pressing for a caste-based census. They are saying that the exercise will not only benefit Bihar, but the whole country.

Fresh demands for caste census have been triggered by a statement by the Centre in Parliament recently that an exercise to ascertain the population of only SCs and STs was under consideration.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav said that a Caste-based census "can get data that can help in preparing relevant benefit schemes for people from different sections of society".

