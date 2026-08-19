OPINION | Right to disagree does not mean right to demean

New Delhi:

The Jharkhand student agitation ended today with the leaders announcing that they are postponing their movement for two months. Earlier, the Jharkhand government issued eight notifications cancelling 44 recruitment exams conducted by JPSC and JSSC, triggering fresh problems. All these exams were conducted by TDPL (TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd), which is at the centre of controversy relating to mass-scale manipulations. Those selected in the exams and had been working in the government have practically lost their jobs.

The latest cancellations have led to 1,975 youths losing their jobs. These youths have now started protests. Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s government is now in a fix. It is caught in a Catch-22 dilemma. If the government had discussed the matter with all stakeholders, this crisis could have been avoided. It is a good thing that student protests have forced governments to think seriously about the education and examination system. Teachers are also with the students, but have advised caution.

A school principal has given his views on Sunday in an English daily newspaper. He wrote, " We should teach children to disagree, but with respect." He said disagreement is the pulse of a thinking mind. "Where there is no disagreement, there cannot be growth, but the right to disagree must not be construed as the right to demean," he added.

The school principal further said the voices that emanated from Jantar Mantar had the power of genuine grievance. But the language that was used has caused harm to the objectives behind the protest. While demanding justice, words were spoken which tore morality to shreds.

As a teacher, he says, to be respectful does not mean to be cowardly. The leader of tomorrow will be identified not by the decibel of shouts. The leader's identity shall be known only if he or she listens carefully and sincerely. We must tell children about rights and duties. We must understand that to be civil is not a weakness. I think what the teacher wrote applies not only to students, but also to leaders, to the judiciary and to the media. Everyone must understand that the right to disagree does not mean the right to demean. Instead of shouting, we should speak out politely.

Trump praises Indian elections: Why is Congress upset?

US President Donald Trump has praised the Indian electoral system on his website Truth Social. Trump cited India's voter identification system and low use of postal ballots to renew his call for the passage of the SAVE America Act, which would introduce stricter voting requirements in the United States. Trump said India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had recently questioned how elections could be conducted in the US without valid photo identification.

Trump wrote, 646 million people voted in India's last general election, with less than one per cent voting by post, and that every voter was required to have a valid photo identity document. The SAVE America Act seeks to ensure that only US citizens participate in federal elections.

We, in India, should be proud when the US President praises our electoral system. But I do not know why the Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera was upset. Khera tweeted: "Dear Donald Trump, Please take Gyanesh Kumar Gupta to America. And keep him there. We will send our EVMs too by the next available flight. For all the insults and bullying you’ve sent our way, this is the least we can do for you. To SIR With Love, from India.”

If Congress has a problem with EVMs and the Chief Election Commissioner, it is our domestic issue. Khera has the right to fight on this issue here, but what is the point of crying in front of the US? What good will it do to mock your own country?

Vande Mataram: Congress' fresh antics

Congress party has announced that only the first two stanzas of the national song Vande Mataram will be sung at all party programmes in Congress-ruled states. Congressmen will not sing the national song in full. Congress leader B K Hariprasad explained that Vande Mataram will be played in full in government programs, but in party programs, only the first two stanzas will be played. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said, Congress does not need lessons in patriotism from the BJP. “We will follow what Gandhiji and all other freedom fighters did. They sang only the first two stanzas. Will the BJP call them traitors?”

It has now come to notice that Vande Mataram was not played at a government function in Keralam, because the Congress-led UDF government has Indian Union Muslim League as its partner. IUML had been objecting to Vande Mataram since Day One.

When Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote Vande Mataram, it became the song of our freedom fighters. The song was written in praise of Bharat Mata. Bankim Babu never differentiated between Hindus and Muslims, but the Muslim League had been opposing this song. That is why only the first two stanzas were sung. Now that Parliament has enacted a law making the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram mandatory, how can it be opposed? It is beyond comprehension.

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