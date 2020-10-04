Image Source : ANI BJP MLA's shocker: 'Rapes can be stopped if parents teach daughters to behave decently'

In a shocking remark, BJP MLA Surendra Singh said that rape cases can be "stopped" if parents teach their daughters to behave "decently".

"Yeh ghatnaye keval sanskaar se ruk sakti hain, shashan aur talwar se rukne wala nahin hain. Sabhi mata-pita ka dharm hai ki woh apni jawan aur yuvti beti ko ek sanskari vaatavaran mein shaalin vyavhaar karne ka tareeka sikhana chahiye. (Such incidents can only be stopped by good values, and not by governance or sword. It is every parent's dharma to raise their young daughters in a cultured environment and teach them to behave decently.)," said the Ballia MLA when asked to comment on the Hathras gang-rape case.

"If it is the government's dharma is to provide protection, it is the family's dharma to teach good values to their children. It is only the combination of government and good values that can make the country beautiful," he said.

The girl, raped on September 14 in Hathras, died of her griveous injuries in the early hours of Tuesday at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. Things only turned worse thereon. She was cremated in the dead of night near her home on Wednesday. Her family, who wished to see her and perform last rituals, alleged that the local police hurriedly conducted the rites on their own while they were locked up in the house.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended Hathras SP Vikrant Vir and four other policemen. Officials said the action has been taken on the basis of a preliminary inquiry report of the SIT. Besides Vikrant Vir, the other suspended policemen included Circle Officer Ramshabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub-Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Constable Mahesh Pal. Shamli SP Vineet Jaiswal was transferred to Hathras.

