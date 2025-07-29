BJP likely to announce state chiefs in UP, Gujarat soon, paving way for national president's election According to the BJP constitution, the national president can only be elected once organisational elections are completed in at least 50 per cent of the states.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to soon announce the names of new state presidents for Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tripura. According to sources, the process of electing the new national president will begin only after these appointments are made. However, this may still take some time, sources said.

Currently, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary serves as the BJP's Uttar Pradesh state president, but his term has come to an end. The announcement of a new state president is expected shortly. In Gujarat too, the process of appointing a new state president is underway, with the announcement likely in the next couple of days.

Karnataka, Tripura unit chief elections

In Karnataka, due to delays in organisational elections, the appointment of a new state president is still pending. However, the party is expected to name one soon. In Tripura, Rajib Bhattacharjee is the current state president. He has held the post since 2022, having succeeded Manik Saha. Here, too, a new appointment is likely in the near future.

Process to elect BJP's national president

The election of the BJP’s state presidents is conducted in a systematic and phased manner as per the party's constitution. This process is completed before the election of the national president. According to the BJP constitution, the national president can only be elected once organisational elections are completed in at least 50 per cent of the states.

Recently elected state chiefs by BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party has recently appointed new state unit presidents in several states and union territories. Hemant Kumar Khandelwal has been elected in Madhya Pradesh, Ravindra Chavan in Maharashtra, N. Ramchander Rao in Telangana, and PVN Madhav in Andhra Pradesh. Mahendra Bhatt has been re-elected in Uttarakhand, while K. Beichhua has taken charge in Mizoram.

Other newly appointed state or UT presidents include VP Ramalingam in Puducherry, Rajeev Bindal in Himachal Pradesh, Anil Tiwari in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Samik Bhattacharya in West Bengal. These appointments are part of the BJP’s ongoing organisational restructuring process.

These appointments have brought the total number of elected state unit chiefs to 28 out of 37 organisational units, crossing the required constitutional threshold of 50 percent.