BJP leaders release charge sheet, accuse AAP govt of multiple governance failures and corruption

New Delhi: In a significant political development, BJP MP Anurag Thakur, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and other party leaders released a Charge Sheet (Aarop Patra) against the Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday. The BJP leaders in the document unveiled at a press conference, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of corruption.

During the press conference, Anurag Thakur slammed the Kejriwal administration for its handling of various civic issues, including the recent tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants due to rain-induced flooding in Old Rajender Nagar.

Thakyu said the Delhi government wanted to make it a city of lakes, but instead, we have seen the loss of young lives due to their negligence,” Thakur stated.

Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva alleged widespread corruption and mismanagement within the Delhi government and highlighted the poor state of the city’s drainage system and accused the AAP of prioritizing personal interests over public welfare.

He said that the AAP government has failed to clean the drains, leading to severe flooding and loss of lives. They only care about their own benefits.

The BJP leaders in the charge sheet also called for the resignation of key AAP officials and demanded compensation for the families affected by the recent incidents.

They also urged the public to hold the Kejriwal government accountable and promised to bring about significant changes if given the mandate in the upcoming elections.