BJP leader VV Rajesh likely to be named as mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday started the final round of intra-party discussions to select its mayoral candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

BJP leader VV Rajesh is most likely to be named as mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Reports suggest that the party’s state committee has favoured his candidature for the post. Former IPS officer R Sreelekha, who won from the Sasthamangalam ward, is also another candidate who is expected to be named as deputy mayor.

In the meantime, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar met the Independent Corporator from Kannammoola M. Radhakrishnan. Seems like talks are being done ensuring majority votes during the Mayor poll. As of now VV Rajesh seems to have a clear lead for the first BJP Mayor of Kerala.

Apart from this, Sreelekha said she would abide by the party leadership’s decision and expressed happiness over the people’s mandate.

She said victory in the election is a milestone in her life and she would love to serve the people as a councillor. The decision on the mayor will be taken by the party leadership, she added.

It should be noted VV Rajesh, a former BJP district president, won the election from the Kodunganoor ward. He stated that the BJP State leadership would officially announce the name of the mayor for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. However, he declined to comment on his candidacy for the mayor post.

While the BJP-led NDA stormed to power by winning 50 seats in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the CPM lost its long-held stronghold in the State capital. And the UDF had hoped to wrest control of the corporation, it slipped to third position. The LDF, which won 29 seats, emerged as the opposition.