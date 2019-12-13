Friday, December 13, 2019
     
  BJP leader Vinay Katiyar receives death threat over phone

In his complaint registered with the North Avenue police station on Thursday, Katiyar alleged that an unidentified man abused him and threatened to kill him.

New Delhi Published on: December 13, 2019 10:37 IST
Former BJP MP Vinay Katiyar has registered a police complaint alleging he received a death threat over his phone from an unknown caller on Wednesday. In his complaint registered with the North Avenue police station on Thursday, Katiyar alleged that an unidentified man abused him and threatened to kill him.

"Only few days are left," the caller threatened Katiyar on December 11, according to the complaint registered on Vinay Katiyar's security in-charge and UP Police Inspector Shioraj Singh's statement. Police have launched an investigation after receiving the complaint.

New Delhi District DCP Ish Singhal told IANS, "An investigation has been launched. Police are looking for the person, accused of threatening the BJP leader."

