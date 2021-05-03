BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy attacked after Nandigram victory, office sets on fire

BJP's Nandigram office sets on fire

Tension prevailed in Nadigram a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that its leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy was attacked in Haldia and one of its offices in Nandigram was set on fire allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers. The saffron party claimed that TMC workers resorted to violence follwing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's defeat at the hands of Adhikari. Mamata lost to her ex-aide by a margin of 1,956 votes.

Meanwhile, clashes and violence were reported from several parts of the state after TMC's landslide victory. BJP leaders and workers tweeted a video of party's Arambagh and Bishnupur office being allegedly burnt down by TMC cadres.

BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted, "After results for West Bengal assembly came in, TMC goons burnt down BJP's party office in Arambagh... Is this what Bengal will have to suffer for the next 5 years?"

READ MORE | Mamata Banerjee retains power for third time in West Bengal: Who said what

"TMC cadres didn't stop at burning BJP's party offices, they set our booth agent's house in Bishnupur also on fire..." another tweet mentioned.

https://twitter.com/amitmalviya/status/1388832723389747201

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also raised concerns and expressed anguish over reports of violence and arson in the state. He tweeted, "Shared my concern and anguish @MamataOfficial at reports of violence and arson in the state. Assured by CM that concerned @HomeBengal will be directed to take all steps to maintain peace and tranquillity. Appeal all to observe calm and peace and follow covid protocols."

The Trinamool Congress retained power for the third time in Bengal, winning 214 seats out of the 292 seats that went to the polls.

READ MORE: Mamata scripts hat-trick to safeguard Bengal citadel, stalls BJP's poll juggernaut

READ MORE: Mercurial Mamata steamrolls BJP in Bengal as exit polls miss target by wide margin

Latest India News