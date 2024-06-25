BJP leader Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar says 'Jai Hindu Rashtra’ during oath-taking ceremony as MP | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@SANSADTV BJP) leader Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar takes oath as Bareilly MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar on Tuesday took oath as the Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. However, the 68-year-old leader stoked controversy as he said 'Jai Hindu Rashtra, Jai Bharat' during the oath-taking ceremony on the second day of the Parliament session. The Opposition leaders raised objections to Gangwar's statement, terming it "against the Constitution."

Gangwar was part of the remaining MPs who took their oaths today after a total of 262 newly elected MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, did so on Monday, the inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha. Notably, the BJP leader's statement came after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised pro-Palestine slogans during his oath-taking ceremony in the Lok Sabha.

Owaisi raises pro-Palestine slogans during oath

During the oath of office as MP in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Owaisi raised the slogan of Jai Palestine in support of Palestine. There was an uproar in the Parliament and outside after Hyderabad MP Owaisi raised the slogan of Jai Palestine. However, after objection from BJP's Shobha Karandlaje, presiding officer Radhamohan Singh instructed it to be removed from the record.

Rahul Gandhi says 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan' during oath

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took oath in Lok Sabha as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Raebareli on Tuesday with a copy of the Constitution in his hand. He also ended his oath-taking with slogans of 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan'. Besides Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra, Supriya Sule and Kanimozhi are some of the key leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc who are taking oath on the second day of the 18th Lok Sabha.

18th Lok Sabha: Council of Ministers take oath

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of his Council of Ministers took the oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha as its first session began on June 24. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, took oaths as Members of Parliament. Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Chirag Paswan, Kiren Rijiju, Nitin Gadkari, and Mansukh Mandaviya took oaths as members of the 18th Lok Sabha, amongst others. Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Giriraj Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, BJP MP Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took oaths as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

