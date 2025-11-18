BJP lambasts Congress MP over 'misguided people' remark on Delhi blast conspirators Investigators have recovered a video of Umar justifying suicide attacks as “martyrdom operations,” highlighting his radicalisation. The attack involved a white-collar terror module spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, with Umar identified as a key operative responsible for the blast.

New Delhi:

On the controversial remarks made by Congress MP Imran Masood regarding the Delhi Red Fort car bombing conspirator, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised the Congress leadership for defending terrorists. Poonawalla said, “In a video, Delhi blast mastermind is justifying suicide bombing. On the other hand, like a spin doctor of terror, Congress MP Imran Masood says that these people are misguided youth. An entire ecosystem prioritises ‘vote bank niti’ over ‘rashtriya niti’.”

He added, “Ever since this terrorist attack occurred, it has started defending the terrorists—be it Mehbooba Mufti, Husain Dalwai, Abu Azmi, Imran Masood, Anuma Acharya. It seems that in the name of appeasement, the ‘aatanki bachao gang’ is active once again. This is nothing new; this has become their old tactic. Congress ka haath hamesha aatankiyon ke saath. INDI Alliance ka haath hamesha aatankiyon ke saath. We can see its evidence today.”

Imran Masood defends statement

Reacting to the blast and the role of the accused, Masood said, “…these are misguided people. The words of these misguided people cannot present the picture of Islam.” He clarified that suicide bombing is not permissible under Islam and condemned the acts of Umar un Nabi, insisting that such actions go against the country and misrepresent the religion. “Our religion teaches us to love our country. By doing and saying such things, you are against the country. It has nothing to do with Islam,” Masood added.

Exclusive video surfaces: radicalisation and ideology

Investigators have recovered an unseen video recorded shortly before the November 10, 2025, Red Fort car bombing. In the footage, the attacker, Dr. Umar un Nabi, describes suicide bombing as a “misunderstood concept” and claims it qualifies as a “martyrdom operation” in Islam. While acknowledging counter-arguments, he insists such acts constitute justified resistance, highlighting his radicalisation and ideological motivations.

White-collar terror module spanning three states

The i20 used in the blast was confirmed via DNA testing to have been driven by Umar. The attack came just hours after authorities seized 2,900 kg of explosives and arrested three doctors in Faridabad. Initial investigations indicate that the terror module operates across Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, with Umar identified as a key operative responsible for at least 15 deaths in Delhi.

NIA makes key arrests in wider conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Umar’s aide, Jasir Bilal Wani, accused of providing technical support, including modifying drones and attempting to build rockets. Another accused, Amir Rashid Ali, had earlier been arrested for arranging a safe house and logistics. The explosive-laden car used in the Red Fort attack was registered in Ali’s name, pointing to a wider conspiracy.

Death toll rises amid ongoing treatment

The death toll from the blast has climbed to 15 after two more victims, Lukmaan (50) and Vinay Pathak (50), succumbed to injuries at LNJP Hospital. Several others remain under treatment as investigators continue to uncover the full extent of the terror network behind one of Delhi’s deadliest attacks in recent years.