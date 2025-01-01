BJP criticises Arvind Kejriwal's letter to RSS chief, asks him to learn 'spirit of service' from organisation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday criticised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal for his letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, accusing him of using the letter to seek media attention ahead of the Assembly polls in Delhi. The letter, in which Kejriwal alleged voter roll deletions and vote-buying tactics by the BJP, also questioned whether RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat supports such activities. Responding sharply, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi dismissed the letter as a "publicity stunt."

“Kejriwal's letter is nothing but an attempt to draw media attention," Trivedi said at a press conference. He also suggested the AAP leader learn the "spirit of service" from the RSS leaving behind his "political moves" instead of writing to the organisation's chief. Trivedi said the Seva Bharati, which is affiliated to the RSS, is the "biggest organisation" in India which works for the welfare of people, including the Dalits living in slums.

Kejriwal's latter to RSS chief

Notably, Kejriwal raised several questions in his letter to the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls. The former Delhi chief minister asked Bhagwat if the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) endorsed the "wrongdoings" committed by the BJP. He asked if the RSS supported money being openly distributed by the BJP leaders to buy votes and "large-scale" deletion of Purvanchali and Dalit votes by the saffron party. The BJP has accused the AAP and Kejriwal of helping illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshis staying in Delhi with documents and money to use them as vote bank in the elections.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

The Assembly election in Delhi is likely to be held in February 2025 however, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates. Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats.

