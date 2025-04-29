BJP calls Congress 'Lashkar-e-Pakistan' over 'sar tan se juda' jibe after Pahalgam attack BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia accused the Congress of aligning with Pakistan's narrative and weakening the integrity of the nation. He said they are giving signals to Pakistan that in this terrorist attack, the Congress party stands with Pakistan and not with their own nation.

New Delhi:

BJP leader and national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress over its 'Gayab' (missing) post aimed at PM Modi, saying that the party's social media post sends signals to Pakistan that "Congress party stands with Pakistan"

Gaurav Bhatia accuses Congress of aligning with Pakistan

Reacting strongly, Gaurav Bhatia accused the Congress of aligning with Pakistan's narrative and weakening the integrity of the nation. "They are giving signals to Pakistan that in this terrorist attack, the Congress party stands with Pakistan and not with their own nation...This is not an innocent post by the Congress party. It is a sinister, poisonous design trying to weaken the integrity of our nation and target the Prime Minister of the country."

The development comes after a pictorial post by the Congress, attempting to portray PM Modi as a leader missing in action during crisis, was shared on social media X. The image posted on X by the Congress without naming PM Modi showed an old photo of him with his head missing, and his clothes forming the outline.

BJP calls Congress ‘Laskar-e-Pakistan’

Gaurav Bhatia claimed the post was intended to send out a message to Pakistan that the Congress was with them at this time of crisis, as he called the opposition party "Laskar-e-Pakistan Congress".

He also alleged that the Congress posted the image on X at the behest of party leader Rahul Gandhi. "Whatever be the intention, this is not an innocent post by the Congress. It is a sinister design to weaken the integrity of Bharat," Bhatia told a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

"They are trying to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and give signals to Pakistan that in the dastardly (Pahalgam) terror attack, the Congress stands with Pakistan, and not with its own country Bharat or India," Bhatia added.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said this on the Congress post

The BJP spokesperson said former Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, commenting on the Congress' post on X, made "objectionable remarks" against Prime Minister Modi and India and asked Rahul Gandhi if he was "betraying" India to receive praises from Pakistan.

"'Sar tan se juda' has become the foundational ideology and character of the Laskar-e-Pakistan Congress," he said.

Amit Malviya slams Congress for derogatory post

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, "The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of 'sar tan se juda' imagery. This is not merely a political statement; it is a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote-bank and a veiled incitement against the prime minister."

"It is not the first time the Congress has resorted to such tactics. Rahul Gandhi, on multiple occasions, has both instigated and justified violence toward the prime minister. Yet the Congress will never succeed, for the prime minister enjoys the love and blessings of millions of Indians," he added.