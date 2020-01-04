Image Source : ANI BJP MLA 'warns' anti-CAA protesters, says 'We are 80% and you just 17%'

A BJP MLA from Karnataka's Ballari has apparently threatened 'minority' Muslims against participating in anti-CAA protests, saying that opposing the new Citizenship law will not be good for them and they will have to face serious repercussions. MLA somashekar Reddy, at a pro-CAA rally in Bellari district, said, "We are 80 per cent and you (CAA protestors) are just 17 per cent. Imagine what will happen to you if we turn against you.” Somasekhara Reddy is the MLA from Bellary City constituency. He is the youngest brother in the Reddy brothers trio: Karunakara, Janardhan and Somashekhara.

"Beware of the majority when you live in this country. This is our country. If you want to live here, you will have to, like the Australian Prime Minister said, follow the country's tradition," news agency ANI quoted Reddy as saying.

He said, "So, I warn you that CAA and NRC are made by Modi and Amit shah. If you will go against these acts, it won't be good."

He said that the community should live in harmony with Hindus. "If you will act as enemies, we should also react like enemies."

In the meantime, Congress delegation from Karnataka has filed a complaint with Police against Reddy over his remark.

Earlier, Bengaluru BJP MP Tejaswi Surya reportedly called CAA opposers as "puncturewalas"

The BJP has hardened its stand on the CAA with Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government will not budge an inch on its decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act despite the opposition's misinformation campaign.

To counter the anti-CAA narrative the saffron has started an awareness campaign to educate the public about the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

The BJP has also accused the grand old party of misleading Muslims over the Act with Shah challenging Rahul Gandhi to have a discussion if he has read the law.

ALSO READ | Those protesting against CAA should be declared 'anti-OBC, anti-Dalit': Nityanand Rai

ALSO READ | 'We're not naive': Punjab CM Amarinder supports Kerala's anti-CAA resolution