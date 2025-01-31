BJP alleges Sonia Gandhi insulted President Murmu with 'poor thing' remark, demands apology

Follow us on Image Source : X BJP alleges Sonia Gandhi insulted President Murmu

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's reaction to President Droupadi Murmu's address has sparked an outrage. While talking to reporters, Gandhi said "The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak, poor thing." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders strongly condemned the statement and called it President's insult. BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda accused the Congress party of displaying an "elitist, anti-poor, and anti-tribal" mindset and demanded an apology.

JP Nadda issues statement on behalf of BJP

JP Nadda took to X and posted, "I and every BJP Karyakarta STRONGLY CONDEMNS the usage of the phrase "poor thing" by Smt. Sonia Gandhi for Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji. The deliberate usage of such words shows the elitist, anti-poor and anti-tribal nature of the Congress Party. I demand that the Congress Party unconditionally apologise to the Honourable President and the tribal communities of India."

Sambit Patra's reaction to Sonia Gandhi's statement

BJP National Spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra also condemned Sonia Gandhi's remarks and said President Murmu can never be a poor thing. "Today is a historic day when the country's President, Droupadi Murmu, presented a comprehensive account of India’s future and development. However, it is unfortunate that just a while ago, senior Congress leader and former party president Sonia Gandhi made an inappropriate comment. She said that President Droupadi Murmu appeared very tired during her whole speech and referred to her as a ‘poor thing.’ I want to make it absolutely clear—Murmu ji can never be a ‘poor thing.’ If there is any ‘poor thing’ in Indian politics, it is Rahul Gandhi. He is that ‘poor thing’ whom the Congress Party repeatedly tries to launch, but the poor thing never gets launched.”

Kiren Rijiju's remarks over 'poor thing' statement

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "... I condemn the comments made by Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders. Our President, a tribal woman, is not weak... Droupadi Murmu has worked extensively for the country and society and they cannot even imagine the kind of work she has done... They should apologise to her..."

BJP leaders and supporters are accusing Congress party of undermining President Murmu’s dignity, who is India’s first tribal President.