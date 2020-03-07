Bird flu hits Kerala's Kozhikode, over 200 chickens die

Bird Flu case reported in Kerala (Representational image)

Kerala State Animal Husbandry Department held an emergency meeting after a chicken farm and one private nursery in West Kodiyathur and Vengeri in Kozhikode were hit by bird flu. The animal husbandry department, however, said that there is no need to panic as the disease is under control.

As per reports, the latest outbreak of Bird Flu is the first case after its massive outbreak in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Animal Husbandry Department said that they were informed that about 200 chicken had died in these farms prompting authorities to take swift action. Samples were sent to Kannur and Bhopal test labs, however, they are yet to receive guidelines. But the Bird Flu has been confirmed by the Bhopal testing lab.

The Bird Flu situation is appearing in the state at a time when the country is already dealing with Coronavirus which can also cause serious illness to animals.

Bird Flu situation in Odisha

The Odisha government in January ordered the culling of poultry after bird flu was detected at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT).

OUAT confirmed bird flu strain in the samples which it had sent to Bhopal for laboratory tests. After confirmation of bird flu in OUAT poultry farm located inside the campus of College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, the state government has stepped up measures for the containment of the disease.