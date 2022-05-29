Bill Gates meets Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Davos; lauds India's vaccination drive

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HEALTH MINISTER Bill Gates lauds India's vaccination drive in meeting with Mansukh Mandaviya at Davos

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Saturday appreciated India's vaccination drive. The development came during a meeting of Gates with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland's Davos.

Gates said, "It was great to meet Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and exchange perspectives on global health. India's success with the vaccination drive and the use of technology to drive health outcomes at scale offers many lessons for the world."

On May 25, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya shared photos with Bill Gates and wrote, "A pleasure to interact with @Billgates at #WEF22. He appreciated India's success in #Covid19 management and mammoth vaccination efforts."

Mandaviya further wrote, "We discussed a wide range of subjects relating to healthcare including the promotion of digital health, disease control management, creation of mRNA regional hubs, and strengthening the development of affordable and quality diagnostics & medical devices, etc."

