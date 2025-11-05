Bilaspur train accident: What led to fatal collision that killed 11 passengers in Chhattisgarh? Bilaspur train accident: The tragic train accident near Bilaspur resulted in 11 fatalities and over 20 injuries, involving men, women, and children. Many of the injured are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital and Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS).

Bilaspur:

A tragic train accident occurred near Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur station on Tuesday (November 4), when a Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) local train collided with a stationary goods train. Primary investigations revealed the main cause as the train crew’s failure to control the train at a danger signal, thereby passing a red signal (Signal Passed At Danger- SPAD). The joint note in the investigation states that the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot were found injured inside the motor coach after the collision. The signal at AJ-5 was red at 15:31:29 pm, but the train crossed this red signal at 15:50:38 pm, entering an occupied section.​

Casualties and injuries

The accident resulted in the deaths of 11 people so far and injured over 20 others. The injured include men, women, and children, several of whom are in critical condition and are receiving treatment at hospitals including Apollo Hospital and the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS). Rescue operations have been ongoing at the site, with two to three passengers feared trapped initially. The collision was severe enough to cause the front coach of the MEMU train to be lifted onto the last wagon of the goods train.​

Official response and investigation

Senior railway and state officials are closely monitoring the situation, ensuring all required medical aid is provided to the injured. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Compensation from Indian Railways ranges up to Rs 10 lakh for families of the deceased. A detailed inquiry by the Commissioner of Railway Safety has been ordered to determine the precise cause and recommend measures to avoid such tragedies in the future.​

The Bilaspur train collision was primarily caused by the failure of the train crew to heed a danger signal, resulting in a devastating crash with a stationary goods train. The incident highlights the critical importance of strict adherence to signalling protocols to ensure passenger safety on India’s rail network. Ongoing investigations and rescue efforts are focused on providing relief to victims and preventing future accidents.​