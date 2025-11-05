Bilaspur train accident: Death toll rises to 11, CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased The Bilaspur train accident took place around 4 pm on Tuesday when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district), officials said.

Bilaspur:

The death toll in the Bilaspur train accident went up to 11 and the number of the injured climbed to 20. The accident happened when a passenger train allegedly jumped a red signal and collided with a goods train from behind near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The incident took place around 4 pm when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district), officials said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that a coach of the passenger train ended up on top of a wagon of the cargo train, the railway officials said.

Bilaspur train accident: Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the Bilaspur train accident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"A train accident took place near Bilaspur today. I have been informed that five people have lost their lives. The rescue operation is underway. This is very sad news. Rs 5 lakhs will be provided to the family members of the deceased. The injured will be given free treatment, and Rs 50,000 will also be given to them," CM Sai said in Raipur.

Clearance, restoration work underway

In the meantime, clearance and restoration work are underway at the site where a Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train collided with a stationary goods train,

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said that an investigation has been ordered into the Bilaspur train accident and that treatment for the injured passengers is underway.

Sao said, "An unfortunate train accident occurred in Bilaspur. The injured have been admitted to the hospital, and their treatment has begun. I offer my condolences to those who lost their lives. An investigation has been ordered."

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel termed the Bilaspur train accident "very tragic," alleging that the government was more focused on transporting coal than ensuring public safety.

Check list of 20 injured passengers

1. Mathura Bhaskar, female, age 55 years

2. Chaura Bhaskar, male, age 50 years

3. Shatrughna, male, age 50 years

4. Geeta Debnath, female, age 30 years

5. Mehnish Khan, female, age 19 years

6. Sanju Vishwakarma, male, age 35 years

7. Soni Yadav, female, age 25 years

8. Santosh Hansraj, male, aged 60 years

9. Rashmi Raj, female, age 34 years

10. Rishi Yadav, age 2 years

11. Tularam Aggarwal, male, age 60 years

12. Aradhana Nishad, female, age 16 years

13. Mohan Sharma, male, age 29 years

14. Anjula Singh, female, age 49 years

15. Shanta Devi Gautam, female, age 64 years

16. Pritam Kumar, male, aged 18 years

17. Shailesh Chandra, male, age 49 years

18. Ashok Kumar Dixit, male, age 54 years

19. Neeraj Devangan, male, age 53 years

20. Rajendra Maruti Bisare, male, aged 60 years

At present, the injured passengers are being treated under the supervision of specialist doctors. The railway administration has maintained constant contact with all the hospitals and ensured medical, transportation and necessary assistance to each affected person. Senior railway officials are continuously monitoring the situation and all necessary steps are being taken for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Also Read:

Bilaspur train accident: Video captures moments after tragic collision that killed 8 in Chhattisgarh