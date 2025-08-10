No eligible voter will be removed from electoral rolls without notice: EC to Supreme Court on Bihar SIR The Election Commission has filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which is headed for polls this year.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, assuring that no eligible voter's name will be removed without prior notice, an opportunity to be heard, and a reasoned order.

It stated that all efforts are being made to include every eligible voter in the final list, with “strict instructions” issued to prevent wrongful deletions during the ongoing SIR.

The affidavit comes after ADR alleged wrongful exclusion of 65 eligible voters. On August 6, the Supreme Court had directed the EC to submit its response, with the matter scheduled for hearing on August 13.

The Commission informed that the first phase of the SIR in Bihar is complete, and the draft voter list was published on August 1, 2025, following door-to-door verification by Booth Level Officers.