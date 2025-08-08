'Infiltrators are their vote bank': Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi ahead of Bihar polls Hitting out at Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shah accused them of compromising national security for vote-bank politics. He said bomb blasts shook the country and terrorists fled to Pakistan without fear or consequence during the Congress era.

Sitamarhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, accusing him of appeasement politics. Addressing a public gathering in Bihar's Sitamarhi amid the chants of "Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai", Shah alleged that infiltrators form the core vote bank of Rahul Gandhi and his party. Hitting out at Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shah accused them of compromising national security for vote-bank politics. He said bomb blasts shook the country and terrorists fled to Pakistan without fear or consequence during the Congress era. There was no one to even question them...Infiltrators are their vote bank...," he added.

Modi govt's decisive response to terror

Drawing a stark contrast, Shah declared that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India responded with force. "After the Uri attack, we carried out a surgical strike... After Pulwama, we conducted an airstrike... And after the Pahalgam incident, we launched Operation Sindoor and eliminated terrorists by entering Pakistan's territory," he asserted. The Union Home Minister also slammed the Congress and Lalu Yadav's party for opposing Operation Sindoor in Parliament, and posed a direct question to the people of Mithilanchal — "Shouldn’t Modi ji give a befitting reply to terrorists?"

Voter list purification not new: Shah

Turning his attention to Rahul Gandhi, Shah reminded him that voter list purification was not a new idea. "It was your great-grandfather Nehru who initiated it and it was last done in 2003. Now that you are losing elections, you have already started blaming the voter list for your Bihar loss," Shah said, drawing applause from the crowd. Responding to the RJD's recent press conference where they challenged him to speak on what the BJP has done for Mithilanchal, Shah said, "I am a baniya’s son and I have come here with every account." He stated that in just six visits to the state, PM Modi has allocated Rs 83,000 crore for Bihar's development.

Janaki Mandir redevelopment a national moment

Speaking to the gathering, Shah also said that the day held far more meaning than just for Sitamarhi, Mithilanchal, or Bihar -- it was a proud moment for the entire country and indeed the world. He described the redevelopment of the Janaki Mandir, believed to be the birthplace of Mata Sita, as a milestone that not only honours India's spiritual legacy but also reconnects people with their cultural roots.

The Union Home Minister further said that India is witnessing a remarkable spiritual and cultural revival under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Citing major milestones, Shah recalled how a grand Ram Mandir was built in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020, followed by the magnificent Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi and the Mahakal Corridor in Ujjain. He also noted that the historic Somnath Temple is once again being adorned in gold, restoring its ancient glory.

