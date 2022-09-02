Dark times in Bihar: CM Nitish, deputy Tejashwi inaugurate kabaddi tournament without electricity

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav had to inaugurate the Girls Junior National Kabaddi tournament without electricity at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on Thursday.

It so happened that just a few minutes before the arrival of the CM and the deputy CM, there was a power cut and both had to be welcomed in dark.

In the video, the CM is seen asking the DM about the power cut and CMO officials doing their work in the light of the mobile on the stage. However, after about 10 minutes the power came and then the program started.

