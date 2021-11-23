Bihar: Man held just before marriage on charges of sexual abuse

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parbatta police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar Mishra said that on Sunday, with the help of local police, Dhanbad police came to Khagaria and arrested the accused.

A bridegroom, who came to Khagaria in Bihar to marry another girl, was arrested for cheating his girlfriend in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, police said on Monday. The Dhanbad police, with the help of the local Khagaria police, arrested the man on charges of sexual exploitation just a few hours before the wedding.

A police officer said that a girl, resident of Dhanbad, had lodged a complaint in a Dhanbad police station accusing Rahul Kumar, a resident under Parbatta police station, of sexually exploiting her for five years on the pretext of marriage. The Dhanbad police came to know about Rahul's marriage to another girl on Sunday.

Parbatta police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar Mishra said that on Sunday, with the help of local police, Dhanbad police came to Khagaria and arrested the accused.

According to the police, the accused youth is a school teacher in Katras, where the victim, the girl was also appointed as a vocational education instructor. Both of them fell in love.

The victim alleged that she was sexually exploited for five years on the pretext of marriage. The victim has also alleged that the accused forced her to abort twice. She said, whenever she talked of marriage, accused Rahul used to procrastinate. The victim said both the families were also ready for their marriage.

Meanwhile, the girl came to know that Rahul's family has fixed his marriage elsewhere and he is going to get married on November 21.

Police is now probing the whole matter.

