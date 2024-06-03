Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Shankar, Chirag Paswan to Pawan Singh, here's list of key candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Lok Sabha elections candidates

Bihar, known for its deep-seated caste divisions and a significant poverty rate of 26.59% in 2022-23, remains a hotbed of political fervour. Despite having 40 Lok Sabha seats, the state garners attention for its political battles, often featuring Lalu Yadav's RJD and the Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance. However, this time around, the landscape shifted dramatically when Nitish Kumar switched sides in January, three months ahead of the scheduled elections. With polling concluded on June 1, exit polls indicate a clear tilt towards an NDA-led alliance. Let's delve into the key constituencies and leaders in the fray.

Bihar Lok Sabha elections

The polling in Bihar unfolded across seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Additionally, a bye-election for the Agiaon (Bhojpur) Assembly constituency was held on June 1. In the initial phase on April 19, Aurangabad, Gaya, and Nawada constituencies cast their votes. The subsequent phase saw elections in Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, and Banka. On May 7, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, and Khagaria constituencies went to the polls, followed by Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, and Munger on May 13.

The fifth phase witnessed Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, and Hajipur constituencies participating on May 20. On May 25, Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Maharajganj exercised their franchise (sixth phase). Lastly, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, and Jahanabad voted in the seventh and final phase on June 1.

Bihar political dynamics

The electoral landscape in Bihar witnessed rigorous campaigning by political heavyweights over a span of two months. With more than 7.6 crore voters, the battle for the 40 Lok Sabha seats was fiercely contested. Notable figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP president J P Nadda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav actively canvassed for their respective party nominees in this politically pivotal state.

In the previous general elections, the NDA secured 39 out of 40 seats in Bihar. The Prime Minister's commitment to replicating this success was evident through his extensive campaign efforts, including 15 rallies across the state, which saw polls staggered across all seven phases, alongside a notable roadshow in the capital city.

KEY CANDIDATES CONSTITUENCY Chirag Paswan (LJP-RV) Hajipur Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) Patna Sahib Pawan Singh (Independent) Karakat Giriraj Singh (BJP) Begusarai Upendra Kushwaha (JD-U) Karakat Misa Bharti (RJD) Patliputra Rohini Acharya (RJD) Saran Ashok Yadav (BJP) Madhubani Sunil Kushwaha (JD-U) Valmikinagar Gopal Jee Thakur (BJP) Darbhanga

Chirag Paswan (LJP-RV)- Hajipur

Chirag Paswan, the leader of Lok Janshakti Party- Ram Vilas (LJP-RV), opted to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Hajipur constituency in 2024 instead of his usual stronghold of Jamui. This strategic move aimed to further the legacy of his father, Ram Vilas Paswan. As a two-time MP, Chirag Paswan seeks to secure victory for the Paswan family for an unprecedented 10th time in this constituency. Previously, Ram Vilas Paswan clinched victory eight times, while his brother Pashupati Kumar Paras secured victory once in 2019.

Giriraj Singh (BJP)- Begusarai

The BJP has nominated Giriraj Singh to contest from the Begusarai seat. His national political journey began in 2014 when he secured a Lok Sabha seat from the Nawada constituency in Bihar. Following the BJP's resounding victory in the 2019 general elections, he was appointed as the Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet. Notably, in a significant setback to Kanhaiya Kumar, Singh secured victory over him by a margin of over four lakh votes in the last general elections.

Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP)- Patna Sahib

Ravi Shankar Prasad, a former Union Minister and the incumbent Member of Parliament, is once again representing the BJP as its candidate from the Patna Sahib constituency, striving to secure victory for the second consecutive term.

Campaigning on the developmental initiatives of the Modi government, Prasad emphasises progress and growth as key pillars of his platform. Meanwhile, Anshul Avijit, representing the INDIA alliance, seeks to garner support from voters aligned with the RJD, Congress, and Left parties in pursuit of victory in the election.

Misa Bharti (RJD)- Patliputra

The electoral contest in the Patliputra parliamentary constituency revolves around caste dynamics, family reputation, and longstanding political feuds. Here, RJD chief Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP, Misa Bharti, aged 47, is embarking on her third endeavour to secure victory in the seat. This follows two consecutive defeats at the hands of BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav, aged 66, a former confidant of her father, who is vying for a third consecutive term.

Rohini Acharya (RJD)- Saran

Rohini Acharya, the daughter of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, is contesting as a candidate for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the Saran Lok Sabha constituency. Opposing her from the INDIA alliance is Yadav, while she faces off against BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Dr. Rohini Yadav, by occupation, relocated outside of India after her marriage. Throughout most of her life, she has chosen to stay out of the political spotlight.

Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha (CPI(M)- Khagaria

Sanjay Kumar, a leader of the CPI(M), is contesting from the Khagaria constituency, facing off against the candidate fielded by Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rajesh Verma. Hailing from the OBC Kushwaha community, Kumar is relying on the backing of Muslims and Yadavs, the traditional M-Y vote bank of the RJD.

Pawan Singh (Independent) - Karakat

Pawan Singh, a Bhojpuri singer, and an independent candidate poses a significant challenge for the NDA in this constituency. Initially selected as the BJP's nominee for the Asansol seat in West Bengal, Pawan later withdrew from the party ticket and submitted his nomination as an independent candidate from Karakat. His entry into the electoral contest evidently led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge voters not to squander their votes.

Upendra Kushwaha (JD-U) - Karakat

Upendra Kushwaha, who secured a Lok Sabha seat from Karakat as an ally of the NDA in 2014, faced defeat from the same constituency in 2019 as a partner of the RJD, losing to Mahabali Singh, a Kushwaha candidate nominated by the NDA's ally JDU. Leading up to the 2024 LS polls, Upendra Kushwaha rejoined the NDA fold and secured this seat for his party. His return to the NDA was perhaps prompted by a "realisation" of his enduring allegiance to the BJP following his defeat in 2019.

Sunil Kumar Kushwaha (JDU)- Valmikinagr

Sunil Kumar Kushwaha, born into the esteemed lineage of Janata Dal (United) leader and parliamentarian Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, commenced his political journey by triumphing in the by-election for the Valmikinagr Lok Sabha constituency following his father's demise, who previously held the parliamentary seat. Once again in 2024, he was nominated as the Janata Dal (United) candidate to vie for the Lok Sabha seat from this constituency. His contender was Deepak Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Noteworthy support for Kumar's campaign came from Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav, alongside Vinay Bihari.

Ashok Kumar Yadav (BJP)- Madhubani

Ashok Kumar Yadav secured a seat in the Lok Sabha, representing Madhubani, Bihar, in the 2019 Indian general election under the banner of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Prior to this, he served as a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from the Keoti constituency in February 2005, October 2005, and once more in 2010, all as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is the son of BJP stalwart Hukumdev Narayan Yadav.

Gopal Jee Thakur (BJP)- Darbhanga

Gopal Jee Thakur, a prominent figure within the Bharatiya Janata Party, currently serves as a Member of Parliament representing the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. He holds pivotal roles within parliamentary committees, including membership in the Standing Committee on Railways and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Railways. Additionally, he holds a special invitee position within the BJP's National Executive Committee.

Previously, Thakur represented the Benipur Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bihar legislative assembly as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2010. He also held the position of Vice President within the Bihar State Unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In the 2019 Indian general election, Thakur secured victory in the 17th Lok Sabha from the Darbhanga constituency with an impressive margin of 2,67,979 votes, triumphing over his opponent, RJD candidate Abdul Bari Siddiqui.

Abhay Kushwaha (RJD)- Aurangabad

Before the 2024 General Elections in Bihar, Abhay Kushwaha tendered his resignation from the Janata Dal-United and joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Following this transition, he was nominated as the RJD candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Also Read: Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: NDA likely to win state after Nitish's return, RJD to open account