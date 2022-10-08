Saturday, October 08, 2022
     
  4. Bihar: 'Man-eating' tiger, which mauled nine people in Bagaha, killed

Nitish Chandra Reported By: Nitish Chandra @NitishIndiatv Patna Updated on: October 08, 2022 16:05 IST
Villagers have launched a hunt for the tiger in the
Image Source : INDIA TV Villagers have launched a hunt for the tiger in the sugarcane fields following the incident.

Bagaha tiger attack:  The 'man-eating' tiger which had mauled nine people in Bagaha in the West Champaran district of Bihar was killed after villagers laid traps. Earlier, had issued an order to 'kill' the tiger. The man-eating tiger had killed as many as four people, including a child, in the last four days.  

"Orders for killing a tiger are issued as per procedure when it's established that tiger is accustomed to living in human habitation. Tiger killed 4 people in past 3 days," the district forest officer said.

According to reports, a woman and her seven-year-old son were killed by the wild animal in Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Balua village under Govardhana police station in Bagaha. 

Villagers have launched a hunt for the tiger in the sugarcane fields following the incident. District police and forest officials are also camping at the site. 

The Valmiki Tiger Reserve is the only national park in Bihar spread nearly 900 sq kms. As of 2018, there were 40 tigers in the reserve. 

